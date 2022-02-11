Construction of houses under ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu' picks up momentum in Andhra

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Construction of houses under the ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu’ programme is picking up momentum. Works of more than 11.65 lakh houses have been grounded out of the total 15.58 lakh houses targeted under the first phase. Officials expedited the works by ensuring availability of construction material in the housing layouts. They are confident of completing the works within the stipulated time.

Out of the 15.58 lakh houses sanctioned under the first phase, less than 4 lakh houses are yet to be grounded and the officials are taking steps to ground the works of all the remaining houses by March 31 as directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said that the works were going in full swing.

Brick kilns have been set up in over 150 housing layouts, he said adding the government is releasing payments weekly to ensure that the works are not hampered.When asked about the impact of escalation in the prices of cement and steel in the market, he said the construction material is being supplied as per the previous agreement and there is no raise in price as of now.

“We are still getting a bag of cement for Rs 225-Rs 235,” he said. The official said Rs 20 crore worth works are being taken up in a day on an average. The beneficiaries are also being provided construction material less than the market price, the official said.