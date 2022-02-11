STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops reunite kidnapped toddler with parents in Andhra Pradesh

The nine-month-old’s mother Durga of Kasireddy Colony on Wednesday complained to the police that her son had been missing.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Cops reunite kidnapped toddler with parents

Cops reunite kidnapped toddler with parents

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police found a kidnapped toddler and reunited him with his parents within seven hours of receiving a complaint. Three persons, including two women, were arrested in the case, police said on Thursday.

The nine-month-old’s mother Durga of Kasireddy Colony on Wednesday complained to the police that her son had been missing.  SP Mallika Garg formed a special investigation team to find the baby.

The probe led the police to Durga’s relatives Jayampu Sudha (35), Chevuri Prema Latha (22) and Donthuboina Gopi Reddy (24).  Police said Sudha and Latha have been residents of Kasireddy Colony, while Gopi Reddy was from Yadavalli in Guntur. 

Kandukur DSP K Srinivasa Rao, who supervised the probe, told the media on Thursday that Sudha had left her family to live with Gopi Reddy. Since they did not have a child, they allegedly plotted the kidnap to raise the baby as their own. 

They colluded with Prema Latha and they kidnapped the boy on Wednesday, and went to the Nemalikallu village, police said. They traced the location of the accused with the support of the District- IT Core team, and found the boy at Nemalikkallu. He was brought to Kanigiri PS, where he was handed over to his parents on Thursday. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kidnap Toddler Arrest Investigation
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp