Cops reunite kidnapped toddler with parents in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Prakasam police found a kidnapped toddler and reunited him with his parents within seven hours of receiving a complaint. Three persons, including two women, were arrested in the case, police said on Thursday.

The nine-month-old’s mother Durga of Kasireddy Colony on Wednesday complained to the police that her son had been missing. SP Mallika Garg formed a special investigation team to find the baby.

The probe led the police to Durga’s relatives Jayampu Sudha (35), Chevuri Prema Latha (22) and Donthuboina Gopi Reddy (24). Police said Sudha and Latha have been residents of Kasireddy Colony, while Gopi Reddy was from Yadavalli in Guntur.

Kandukur DSP K Srinivasa Rao, who supervised the probe, told the media on Thursday that Sudha had left her family to live with Gopi Reddy. Since they did not have a child, they allegedly plotted the kidnap to raise the baby as their own.

They colluded with Prema Latha and they kidnapped the boy on Wednesday, and went to the Nemalikallu village, police said. They traced the location of the accused with the support of the District- IT Core team, and found the boy at Nemalikkallu. He was brought to Kanigiri PS, where he was handed over to his parents on Thursday.

