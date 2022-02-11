DGP to probe stoppage of traffic in Visakhapatnam: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed his displeasure over the manner in which traffic restrictions were imposed for hours together in parts of Vizag city as part of security arrangements for his visit to Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinna Mushidiwada on Wednesday.

Jagan directed Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang to inquire the matter. Vizag city police ordered closure of commercial establishments in the area and did not allow traffic on roads leading to the airport for nearly three hours causing severe inconvenience to locals and also air passengers.

Some air passengers were forced to walk for more than a kilometre along with their luggage due to the curbs and they vented their ire at the police.Expressing his regrets over the inconvenience caused to the people, he sought to know from police officials as to why the traffic was stopped for hours together. He directed them to ensure that such thing does not recur in the future.