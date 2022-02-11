STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

DGP to probe stoppage of traffic in Visakhapatnam: CM

Some air passengers were forced to walk for more than a kilometre along with their luggage due to the curbs and they vented their ire at the police.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed his displeasure over the manner in which traffic restrictions were imposed for hours together in parts of Vizag city as part of security arrangements for his visit to Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinna Mushidiwada on Wednesday. 

Jagan directed Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang to inquire the matter. Vizag city police ordered closure of commercial establishments in the area and did not allow traffic on roads leading to the airport for nearly three hours causing severe inconvenience to locals and also air passengers. 

Some air passengers were forced to walk for more than a kilometre along with their luggage due to the curbs and they vented their ire at the police.Expressing his regrets over the inconvenience caused to the people, he sought to know from police officials as to why the traffic was stopped for hours together. He directed them to ensure that such thing does not recur in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Reddy Restriction
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp