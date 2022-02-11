Intermediate, SSC exams from April 8 and May 2, announces Education Minister A Suresh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Education Minister A Suresh announced the schedule for the SSC and Intermediate exams on Thursday. Intermediate first and second year exams will be held from April 8 to 28, while SSC exams will take place from May 2 to 13. Inter practicals will be held from March 11 to 31. The exam timings for Intermediate are 9 am to 12 pm, while SSC exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Ethics and Human Values exam will be held on March 7 and Environment test on March 9. It may be recalled that the government did not conduct SSC and Intermediate exams in the last two years due to Covid-19. Students need to adhere to CAB, he said.