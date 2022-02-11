ITDA Project officer vows to develop amenities in tribal hamlets in Andhra

G Janardhana Rao By

VISAKHAPATNAM: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna visited Buriga, Bongija and Chinkonela hamlets in Rompalli panchayat in Anantagiri mandal of Visakhapatnam Agency on Thursday to study the problems of tribals, who are languishing in darkness due to lack of electricity, after their plight was highlighted by TNIE. After greeting the tribals, Gopalakrishna interacted with them to be aware of their problems. He promised to ensure power supply to tribal hamlets in Rompalli and NR Puram panchayats.

When the electricity EE informed him that forest clearance is necessary to lay power lines to the habitations, the PO directed him to send a letter to the ITDA office and he would get clearance from the District Collector. Moved by the plight of tribals due to lack of basic amenities, he said roads, drinking water and other facilities will also be created in the habitations to enable them join the mainstream. He directed the DEO to ensure that teachers attend the school regularly.

Later, the ITDA PO held a meeting with the mandal officials at Rompalli panchayat office and directed them to focus on development of basic amenities in the tribal hamlets in Anantagiri.Mobile Aadhaar centres will be sent to all the habitations in Rompalli panchayat in a couple of days for the benefit of tribals, he said. Secretariat staff have been directed to ensure that all eligible people in the hamlets get pension.

A secretariat will also be set up in Rompalli. A road has also been sanctioned from Pedduru in NR Puram panchayat to China Konela via Boddavalsa and Chimidivalasa hamlets and it will be taken up soon, he said. The ITDA PO’s visit has created a confidence among tribals that they their power woes will end soon.

First IAS officer to visit hilltop habitations

ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna is the first IAS officer to visit the hilltop habitations. Accompanied by tahsildar Prasad and Mandal Parishad officials, he trekked 10 km to be aware of problems of tribals. It took four hours for him to reach the hilltop habitations