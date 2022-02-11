New district setup must run smoothly from Ugadi: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that new districts should be formed by Telugu New Year Ugadi and Collectors and Superintendents of Police should start running the administration in the new districts from April 2, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth functioning of the new setup.

He wanted the collectors and SPs of the existing districts to be made the administrative heads of the newly carved districts so that their experience will come in handy to run the new setup smoothly.As per the promise made before elections to carve out new districts for administrative convenience, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government recently issued a draft notification to reorganise the existing 13 districts in the State into 26. It has been proposed to make each Lok Sabha constituency a district.

The move triggered protests at some places as objections were raised by some sections on the new district headquarters, composition of new districts and merger and deletion of Assembly segments and mandals in the draft.Conducting a review meeting with the officials on reorganisation of districts at his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister said the whole mechanism should function more efficiently after formation of the new districts and there should not by any confusion in the new setup.

“Preparations should begin with regard to division of employees, setting up of infrastructure and identification of buildings required for the functioning of the administrative machinery till the new buildings were readied.Plans should be finalised to construct new buildings and required land should be identified. Priority should be given to scrutiny of objections raised by the people and if they are rational, they should be looked into to address the people’s concerns pertaining to the new setup, he said.

The officials informed him that proposals will be made with regard to the policy to be followed pertaining to local bodies (division of Zilla Parishads) after considering legal issues. The officials explained the aspects taken into consideration in deciding the new district headquarters and the action initiated pertaining to objections and suggestions given by the people.

Proposals for new local bodies later

Officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that proposals will be made with regard to the policy to be followed pertaining to local bodies (division of Zilla Parishads) by considering legal issues and other aspects after formation of new districts