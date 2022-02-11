SRM students build electric bike with Amara Raja Batteries in Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mechanical engineering students at SRM University-AP have designed an electric bike. Dr Venkata Nori, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, said a patent was filed for the design of the portable battery mechanism.

“Governments worldwide are likely to promote the use of e-vehicles in the coming days as a measure to control air pollution. Recognising this, the students designed a retrofit electric bike using their own technology with the assistance of Amara Raja Batteries (ARBL),’’ he said.

The bike was developed by Ravi Teja Reddy, A Chaitanya, Pabolu Mohan Aditya, K Praveen, K Yashaswini, Shravya, Vasu and Priyanka. They explained that the battery takes about two-and-a-half hours to charge and costs about Rs 15 for single charge. It can travel 45 kilometres on a single charge battery and at a speed of 60 kms per hour.