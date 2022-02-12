STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra received  Rs 22,000 crore as Food Subsidy since 2019, disclosure in Rajya Sabha

Centre says 61% of rural and 41 % urban population of AP covered under NFSA

Published: 12th February 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received a whopping Rs 22,222 crore as Food Subsidy since April 2019. This was disclosed by Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in a reply to a starred question by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. 

Asked about the AP government’s representation to the Centre seeking enhancement of coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013,  Piyush Goyal said that the coverage of beneficiaries for all States was decided in 2013 by the then Planning Commission based on the NSSO Household Expenditure Survey, 2011-12. Accordingly, 61 per cent of rural population and 41  per cent of urban population of Andhra Pradesh was covered under the NFSA. 

Food Subsidy GVL Narasimha Rao National Food Security Act
Comments

