Andhra received  Rs 22,000 crore as Food Subsidy since 2019, disclosure in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received a whopping Rs 22,222 crore as Food Subsidy since April 2019. This was disclosed by Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in a reply to a starred question by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Asked about the AP government’s representation to the Centre seeking enhancement of coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Piyush Goyal said that the coverage of beneficiaries for all States was decided in 2013 by the then Planning Commission based on the NSSO Household Expenditure Survey, 2011-12. Accordingly, 61 per cent of rural population and 41 per cent of urban population of Andhra Pradesh was covered under the NFSA.