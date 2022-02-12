Burden of unchecked debts will fall on the poor, says Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has cautioned that the burden of unchecked debts made by the YSRC regime would fall on the poor. While successive AP Governments brought Rs 3.14 lakh crore loans for over 66 years till 2019 as per the CAG reports, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy increased the State debt to Rs 7 lakh crore in less than three years. There was no clarity where all this money was spent, he said.

“A debt of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh is hanging over every family in AP right now. The treasury is empty all the time. The government had to get ways and means advances and overdraft from the RBI frequently. Jagan is desperately selling the public assets as if he is the last Chief Minister of the State,” the former Chief Minister alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP Central Office on Friday, Naidu asked the ruling YSRC MPs to clarify who was responsible for the severe financial crisis in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu demanded that the YSRC MPs explain whether or not the misrule of Jagan damaged all sectors of the economy and pushed the State into a debt trap.

Neither the CM nor his party MPs tried to get Special Status, Polavaram funds or Railway Zone. They did not raise voice against the privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant. Even the Prime Minister spoke on the continuing reorganisation problems in Parliament, but not the YSRC MPs, he said.

While the poor are becoming poorer, the ruling YSRC leaders are becoming richer, he alleged and called upon the intellectuals, people’s organisations and the common public to think about the future if this CM was allowed to continue this “destruction” for long.Expressing surprise over the film tickets row, he said Jagan created problems for the film industry and he was now offering to solve them. Never before, such games were played with the film industry, he alleged.