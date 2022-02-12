STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalyana Rathotsavam today at Antarvedi temple, Andhra

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for Kalyana Rathotsavam at Antarvedi on Saturday.

Antarvedi temple

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for Kalyana Rathotsavam at Antarvedi on Saturday.The Rathotsavam will begin at 2.35 pm. The temple authorities have set up a temporary bus shelter at AFDT College. A parking spot for private vehicles has been arranged.

Razole MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad, Amalapuram RDO Vasantha Rayudu, Endowment department deputy commissioner Vijaya Raju and local YSRC leaders inspected the arrangements on Friday. As many as 1,560 police personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the festival. The APSRTC has arranged 60 buses for the devotees.

