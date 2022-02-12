Man dies in Nellimarla police station in Andhra, probe ordered

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 42-year-old habitual property offender died under mysterious circumstances in Nellimarla police station on Friday.According to sources, Betha Rambabu of Santhinagar in Vizianagaram was arrested on Thursday evening in connection with the theft of inverter batteries from the MPDO office.

He was found dead in the storeroom of the police station on Friday morning.The police said Rambabu committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the storeroom. However, the news of his death went viral on social media platforms that he died due to alleged police torture in custody.

Reacting to the charge, District Collector A Surya Kumari ordered a magisterial inquiry into the ‘custodial death’. She directed Vizianagaram RDO BH Bhavani Sankar to probe the death of Rambabu. The body was shifted to Maharaja Hospital for post-mortem. After conducting autopsy, the body was handed over to his family members. A case was registered under Section 176 of the CrPC.

Vizianagaram DSP P Anilkumar told TNIE that there was a suspect sheet against Rambabu. He was an accused in six cases. He was arrested on a charge of stealing inverter batteries from the MPDO office. The DSP stated that Rambabu might have committed ‘suicide’ due to a family dispute as his wife quarrelled with him over the marriage of their youngest daughter. She alleged that no one was coming forward to marry their daughter as her father was a habitual offender. This might be the reason for the extreme step of Rambabu, the DSP said.

RDO Bhavani Sankar inspected the Nellimarla police station as part of the inquiry. He also examined the body of Rambabu at Maharaja Hospital. The RDO said he is conducting a probe into the custodial death as per NHRC guidelines.