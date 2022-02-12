STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nine districts report less than 100 Covid-19 cases in Andhra

The active caseload of Covid in the state continued to decline and on Friday it stood at 32,413.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

A youth is being vaccinated at Chinna Waltair in Vizag on Friday I G Satyanarayana

A youth is being vaccinated at Chinna Waltair in Vizag on Friday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fresh Covid-19 infections in Andhra Pradesh continue to decline and in the last 24 hours ending 9 am Friday, out of 25,495 samples tested, only 1,166 turned positive. With addition of the fresh infections, the State’s tally went up to 23,11,133. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, the highest number of new cases was reported in East Godavari district (256), followed by Krishna (184), Guntur (127) and West Godavari (109).  Only these four districts reported more than 100 cases each. Nine other districts in the State reported less than 100 cases each, with Srikakulam reporting the least number of cases (11). 

Like in the last few days, the number of patients  recovered continues to be several times more than the fresh infections. In the last 24 hours, 9,632 patients recovered, taking the cumulative recoveries in the state to 22,64,032

A total five fatalities, one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and West Godavari, were reported, taking the State’s toll to 14,688.  The active caseload of Covid in the state continued to decline and on Friday it stood at 32,413. The highest number of active cases was reported in Prakasam district (9,728) and the lowest in Vizianagaram (388).

Get Covid info

WhatsApp Chatbot - Message Hi, Hello, Covid to 8297104104
In case you don’t have a smart phone, dial 8297104104 and get 
Covid related information through IVRS
104 - 24x7 toll free number for any medical assistance
https://esanjevani.com/ - for video call to doctor to get medical assistance
Download Covid app from https://play.google.com.store/apps/details?id=com.entrolabs.apcovid19
Covid dashboard - http://hmfw.ap.gov.in/covid_dashboard.aspx

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Infection Media Bulletin Cases
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp