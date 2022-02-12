Nine districts report less than 100 Covid-19 cases in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fresh Covid-19 infections in Andhra Pradesh continue to decline and in the last 24 hours ending 9 am Friday, out of 25,495 samples tested, only 1,166 turned positive. With addition of the fresh infections, the State’s tally went up to 23,11,133.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, the highest number of new cases was reported in East Godavari district (256), followed by Krishna (184), Guntur (127) and West Godavari (109). Only these four districts reported more than 100 cases each. Nine other districts in the State reported less than 100 cases each, with Srikakulam reporting the least number of cases (11).

Like in the last few days, the number of patients recovered continues to be several times more than the fresh infections. In the last 24 hours, 9,632 patients recovered, taking the cumulative recoveries in the state to 22,64,032

A total five fatalities, one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and West Godavari, were reported, taking the State’s toll to 14,688. The active caseload of Covid in the state continued to decline and on Friday it stood at 32,413. The highest number of active cases was reported in Prakasam district (9,728) and the lowest in Vizianagaram (388).

