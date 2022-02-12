State-wide seminar held on protection of human rights in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: World Human Rights Council (WHRC) National Chairman Ravuri Bala Raju said, every one is responsible for respecting and protecting the rights of one another. A state-wide seminar on protection of human rights was conducted by International Human Rights Council on Friday.

The WHRC chief said everyone has the freedom of thought, conscience, and religion and this includes the right to change his belief or religion. “Every one should have the decency to respect each other’s rights and act accordingly,” he added.