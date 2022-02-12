Three killed as car rams stationary lorry in Kurnool, Andhra

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Three people were killed and three others were severely injured in a collision between a lorry and a car near Bastipadu village under Ulindakonda police station in Kurnool district on Friday.

The overspeeding car, which was going to Hyderabad from Dharmavaram in Anantapur, rammed a lorry parked wrongly on the national highway, killing passengers K Sreenivasulu (56), his wife Adi Lakshmi (41) and their relative G Bhagya Lakshmi (40), Ulindakonda SI Sharath Kumar Reddy said. The three injured were immediately shifted to Kurnool government general hospital.