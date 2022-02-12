STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three killed as car rams stationary lorry in Kurnool, Andhra

Three people were killed and three others were severely injured in a collision between a lorry and a car near Bastipadu village under Ulindakonda police station in Kurnool district on Friday. 

Published: 12th February 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Accident

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Three people were killed and three others were severely injured in a collision between a lorry and a car near Bastipadu village under Ulindakonda police station in Kurnool district on Friday. 

The overspeeding car, which was going to Hyderabad from Dharmavaram in Anantapur, rammed a lorry parked wrongly on the national highway, killing passengers K Sreenivasulu (56), his wife Adi Lakshmi (41) and their relative G Bhagya Lakshmi (40), Ulindakonda SI Sharath Kumar Reddy said. The three injured were immediately shifted to Kurnool government general hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident Overspeed Police station
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp