STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati police book 46 money lending apps for fraud practices

Apps charge higher interest rate, collect personal info to use against users: Cops

Published: 12th February 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Telegram

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati urban police on Friday booked 46 errant instant loan mobile applications for reportedly cheating and harassing the public. Based on complaints, the police and its cyber wing filed a total of 56 FIRs under various sections against the apps, and urged the court to give orders expunging their online presence.

As more number of people are falling prey to such apps, Tirupati SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu has also requested Director General, Indian Computer Emerging Response Team, Ministry of Communication and IT(New Delhi) to ban these apps and remove their online presence.

Citing the case of a student, who had applied for a loan of Rs 60,000 with one such app, the police said the money-lender disbursed Rs 32,000 only but charged interest for Rs 60,000.During the investigation, the police found that the money lending apps disburse only 40 to 60 per cent of the applied loan amount, but charge the users interest on the entire amount.The apps gather personal details of individuals and invade their digital privacy, which they use to harass people upon failing to clear EMIs on time. 

“The average time period these instant loan applications give is six weeks. Upon failing to pay them back within the stipulated time, the lenders start threatening the users by sharing their morphed pictures, with their relatives and in WhatsApp groups,” the police added.Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu suggested the public to avoid taking personal loans from such instant mobile applications and appealed to them to reach out to police if they are being harassed by such lenders.

Ban fraud apps, SP urges govt
Citing the case of a student, who had applied for a loan of `60,000 with one such app, the police said the money-lender disbursed `32,000 only but charged interest for `60,000. SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu has urged the Union government to ban such money lending apps

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati Urban Police Mobile Applications Loan
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp