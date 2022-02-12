STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukku panel to hold ‘Jail Bharo’ protest tomorrow against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Marking completion of one year for the protests, the committee is planning to stage dharna with 365 workers, holding 365 flags, at Kurmannapalem Junction on Saturday. 

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has decided to step up the protests. Marking completion of one year for the protests, the committee is planning to stage dharna with 365 workers, holding 365 flags, at Kurmannapalem Junction on Saturday. 

It may be recalled that the committee had launched the agitation after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had given its approval for 100 per cent strategic sale/privatisation of RINL along with its joint ventures and subsidiaries. 

A delegation of the members visited New Delhi to gather support of MPs to stop privatisation, the committee members said and added that they will hold ‘Jail Bharo’ on Sunday. Addressing mediapersons, committee chairman Ch Narasinga Rao said despite the year long agitation the Centre has remained adamant and is going ahead with its decision to privatise the plant. He called upon people to make ‘Jail Bharo’ a success. Committee chairman Adinarayana said as part of the protests, they will voluntarily go to police stations on Sunday.

Comments

