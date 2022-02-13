STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh second in 'One Nation, One Ration card' initiative by Centre

The Centre introduced the portability facility during the Covid-19 pandemic to cater to the ration needs of the migrating labourers across the country. 

One nation, one ration card

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: While Andhra Pradesh stood second in implementing the Centre’s ‘One Nation- One Ration Card’ initiative by giving ration card portability facility, Prakasam district secured first place among the 13 districts of the State in implementing the scheme.

Since inception of the programme, AP has completed 8,62,33,519 transactions (up to February 9, 2022) and has got the second place while Bihar stood at the first place with `15.90 crore transactions. 

The Prakasam civil supplies authorities started the monthly ration distribution to all the migrant workers belonging  to other States including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh through ration card portability facility.

