Andhra's daily Covid cases plunge below 1,000-mark

After a gap of more than a month, the number of new Covid-19 infections has come down to below 1,000 in the State.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a gap of more than a month, the number of new Covid-19 infections has come down to below 1,000 in the State. Active caseload has also come down to below 25,000.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the State reported 896 new infections from over 24,000 samples in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. 

East Godavari district reported the highest of 206 new infections, while Guntur and East Godavari were the only two districts, which  reported more number of new cases when compared to Friday.

Only four districts reported more than 100 new cases, while Srikakulam, with eight infections, was the only district with new infections in single-digit.With the fresh spike, the overall infections in Guntur district have went past 2.02 lakh. 

More than 8,849 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 22.72 lakh. Prakasam district recorded a huge decline in the number of active cases with the caseload coming down to 5,999 when compared with 9,728 on Friday. 

Only two districts have more than 5,000 active cases, while eight have active cases in three digits. Meanwhile, six deaths were reported, taking the overall fatalities to 14,694. 

