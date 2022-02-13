Better to develop Amaravati than three capital cities: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has observed that it is better to develop Amaravati instead of going for three capital cities, as developing them is very difficult.

Athawale, who was in Vijayawada on a one-day visit, during a media interaction, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to construct two more capitals along with Amaravati — one at Vizag and another at Kurnool — for the convenience of people, “But I feel it is better to develop Amaravati as it was not developed after being announced as the capital of the state,” he said.

He pointed out that he had visited Amaravati and found that Praja Vedika near the former CM’s residence was demolished and the Secretariat building in Amaravati was just a group of meeting rooms. “There should be a good edifice for the purpose,” the Union Minister opined.

The minister found fault with the Congress for not earmarking funds for the capital for the residual state after bifurcation and said the NDA government will do something about it. He advised Jagan to join hands with the BJP for the State’s development.

“I advise him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the problems of the State once again. I am confident that a development package will be given to the State. On my part, I will make every effort to help the State get more funds and address its problems,” he said.

To a question, Athawale exuded confidence of an NDA victory in five States, where elections are being held. “In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will bag more than 300 seats,” he claimed, disregarding the exit poll results. He said his own Republican Party of India will play a crucial role in getting Dalit votes for the coalition. “People believe in the Modi Sarkar, as every scheme introduced benefited everyone in the country, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. There are no two things about it. 10 per cent reservation for EWS attest to the fact that the Modi sarkar stands for social justice,” he said.

Elaborating on various Central government schemes that benefited Andhra Pradesh, he said 5.5 lakh students are getting post and pre-matric scholarships from the Centre. He was all praise for the welfare measures taken up by the State government benefiting students, senior citizens and differently-abled. He stressed the need for encouraging inter-caste marriages, that too arranged ones. He asked the state government to construct old-age homes and promised funding from the Centre.

On the occasion, he said AP benefited from Central government schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra yojana, Gas scheme, PM Awas Yojana, and PM Jan Arogya Yojana. Praising the Union budget, he said his ministry got 12 per cent more allocation than the previous fiscal. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment was allocated 1,42,342.36 crore.