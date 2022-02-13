CBSE pedagogy at nine government schools in Krishna district, Andhra next year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State education department has identified 9 government schools in Krishna district to impart education under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus for students in rural areas from next academic year.

Speaking to TNIE, District Education Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana said after exploring various models of examination prevalent across the country, the government has zeroed in on CBSE, given the quality of testing and decided to affiliate the selected government schools with the syllabus in a phased manner.

“As of now, the department, with the support of Zilla Parishad officials has begun the exercise of improving infrastructure at government schools and making efforts to recruit teaching faculty to provide quality education to rural students. The 9 government schools were identified at Nandigama, Tadanki, Jujuuru, Ghantasala, Goginenipalem, Thotlavalluru, Musunuru, Gampalagudem and Mopidevi,” she clarified.

A detailed report on identification of schools, land requirement, building and infrastructure, fire safety certificate, school ownership committee, EPF identification number, environmental standards, number of students, library, teachers’ educational qualifications, website details have been submitted to the CBSE, along with an application fee of Rs 50,000. After due examination of the report, the board has reportedly identified the nine schools in the district to introduce CBSE syllabus.

“So far, the pedagogy was restricted to only corporate schools. However, with an intention to let rural students pursue education with higher standards and compete at global level, the government has decided to introduce CBSE curriculum. Steps are being taken to conduct training sessions for teachers to make enable them to teach students in new curriculum,” the DEO explained.