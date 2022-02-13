Chief Secretary directs officials to ensure successful conduct of PFR, MILAN in Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Saturday held a high-level coordination meeting on the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) and the Multinational Naval Exercise, MILAN, which are scheduled to be held this month.

The Chief Secretary also visited beach road and reviewed the ongoing preparations for the PFR and the MILAN. He asked the officials to speed up beautification of the beach road. He instructed the officials concerned to complete all works related to the two major events as per schedule. He said necessary steps should be taken to ensure successful conduct of the events.

Later, addressing the coordination meeting with ENC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Biswajit Das Gupta, he said the President, Chief Minister and several Central ministers along with higher officials will visit the city to participate in the events.

He said tourism packages with details should be prepared. Importance of eco-friendly, organic products and yoga should be highlighted. He asked the Pollution Control Board officials to take steps to bring down pollution levels.Vice Admiral Biswajit Das Gupta explained about various programmes to organised during the PFR and the MILAN.

Earlier, addressing mediapersons, Collector A Mallikarjun said beautification of beach road and development works taken up by GVMC, VMRDA, and NHAI are going on at a brisk pace.

He said LED screens with high quality audio systems have been set up at 40 locations in the city for live streaming of the events. As many as 15 hotels have been identified for accommodating guests, including 900 foreign dignitaries. The President and Defence Minister will arrive on February 20.

He said liaison officials will be deputed at all tourist places. Beautification works were taken up at Kailasagiri, VMRDA park, YSR Central park and Thotlakonda, he added.Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha also explained about traffic, convoy, security, communication and law and order.

Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Port Trust vice-chairman Durgesh Kumar Dubey, GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha, VMRDA Commissioner Venkataramana Reddy, Sub-Collector Abhishek and others were present.