Kalyana Mahotsavam held at Antarvedi temple in East Godavari

The event which begins every year on the auspicious Ratha Saptami will last for ten days and the Kalyana Mahotsavam will be performed on the auspicious Bhishma Ekadasi. 

Published: 13th February 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 05:30 AM

Priests perform Kalyana Mahotsavam at Antarvedi on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi in East Godavari district got underway on Saturday amid pomp and gaiety. Priests performed the Kalyana Mahotsavam through vedic chants. The event which begins every year on the auspicious Ratha Saptami will last for ten days and the Kalyana Mahotsavam will be performed on the auspicious Bhishma Ekadasi. 

On the occasion, the presiding deity was adorned with various flowers. The Kalyana Mahotsavam was held during Scorpio constellation on late Friday night at 12:35 am. Devotees thronged the temple in huge numbers to witness the event. Utsva Murti was taken on chariot ride in the new chariot at 2:35 pm.  BC Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna, Collector C  Hari kiran and SP M Ravindranath Babu presented silk garments to the presiding deity. 

The devotees believe that Lord Brahma had performed Pavana Godavari-Sagara Sangamakshetra Yagna at the shrine and Vashishta Maharshi performed penance.

