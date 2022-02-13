N Chandrababu Naidu sees bid to kill Viveka murder case accused in jail

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the ruling YSRC leadership of bringing “tainted jailor” Varun Reddy to the Kadapa jail as part of a conspiracy to eliminate the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The sensational Moddu Seenu murder took place in Anantapur jail when he was the jailor, Naidu recalled. Speaking to mediapersons after calling on TDP MLC P Ashok Babu, who was released on bail after being arrested by the CID, here on Saturday, Naidu said it was well known how the accused persons in the Paritala Ravi murder were eliminated one by one. Moddu Seenu was one of them.

“The accused persons in the Viveka murder are in the Kadapa jail. They are facing life threat ever since tainted jailor Varun Reddy was posted there. All these ulterior plans were being carried out obviously to save YSRC MP Avinash Reddy and other ruling party leaders,” Naidu alleged.

He said the TDP will write a letter to the CBI on the suspicious appointment of Varun Reddy. Naidu said the midnight arrests were only aimed at creating fear in the families of the opposition leaders. He warned the Chief Minister and his conniving police officers that they would face similar problems in future.