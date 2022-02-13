Nataraja pose in police logo of Krishna Police, Andhra
Published: 13th February 2022 05:17 AM | Last Updated: 13th February 2022 05:17 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal on Saturday expressed content over inclusion of Kuchipudi dancers’ Nataraja pose in the new formation sign of Krishna police.
The SP was the chief guest at Sri Siddhendhrayogi Natyotsavam held at Kuchipudi village. Speaking on the occasion he appreciated the efforts of Natya Mandali for carrying forward the legacy of internationally-recognised Krishna district’s cultural heritage, Kuchipudi dance form.