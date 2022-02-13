Tusker dies of electrocution in Chittoor; officials launch probe

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A wild elephant was found electrocuted at Madhavaram village of Tavanampalle mandal in Chittoor district. According to sources, the tusker, while moving to ST colony from Madhavaram village on late Friday night hit an electric pole. The pole broke into two halves and fell on the jumbo. The elephant came in contact with live electricity wires and died of electrocution on spot.

Upon being informed by the locals, the forest officials rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. The officials launched a probe into the circumstances that led to the death of the pachyderm and arrangements were made for the autopsy and other formalities.

It may be recalled that the forest officials on various occasions in the past had reportedly appealed to the department concerned to take necessary steps to contain such incidents by rectifying electric poles. The officials said it is usual that elephants frequently come in contact with low-lying lives wires in the area.