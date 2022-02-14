STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

20,000 manuscripts at Oriental Research Institute to be digitised

Oriental Research Institute has more than 20,000 manuscripts and has completed digitising 35 per cent of them. It has set a target to complete the digitisation of all manuscripts within a year.

Published: 14th February 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Surendra Reddy, director at Oriental Research Institute; Manuscripts stored in the archive of the Institute in Tirupati | Madhav K

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The department of Oriental Research Institute (ORI) at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati has been digitising manuscripts to make them available online for the public.

The department has collected manuscripts from various sources including the AP State Central Library as well as from various villages and other places for preserving them. They then edit these manuscripts and publish them as books. 

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams established the Institute in November 1956 and was earlier affiliated to it. ORI has more than 20,000 manuscripts and has completed digitising 35 per cent of them. It has set a target to complete the digitisation of all manuscripts within a year. So far, ORI has published 36 Telugu books from manuscripts after professors at the Institute edited them.

The manuscripts written by popular authors such as Sri Krishnadevaraya (Amuktamalyada), M Subbaraya (Krishnabhyudayamu), Venkatadri (Subadhra Vivahamu), Bhavanarayana (Vishnupuranam), Sri Doma Venkateswamy Gupta (Sri Bhrameswarapuranam), Vemuri Jagannadha Sarma (Asthavadanapuranam), M Subbaraya (Pradhyuma Charitramu), Tallapaka Peda Tirumalacharya (Sri Bhagavad Gita), Chilakapati Venkata Ramanuja Sarma (Brahma Vaivarta Mahapuranam Vol-I ,Vol - II), Tarigonda Vengamamba (Jalakreeda Vilasamu) have been published as books after being edited. 

The Oriental Research Institute, which has two professors, two research assistants and eight non-teaching staff, has also published 21 books in Hindi and five books in English. The Institute has also been reprinting popular books that were written by popular authors in Telugu and vedic language Gandha. 

“Based on the manuscript, it takes about 3-6 months for editing, composing and publishing it as a book. The department has awarded over 100 PhD’s to students at the Institute, who have done their research on subjects such as the manuscripts, old literary works and others. 

Eight literary works written by Tikkana, Nannayya, Magha Mahakavi, Bharavi, Vedavyasa, Kalidasa, Valmiki, Yerrapragada have been published as  Janapriya Sahithi Mala,” said T Surendra Reddy, director at ORI. As many as 400 copies of each book are published and they are kept at the library in Sri Venkateswara University. Those who are interested in getting the books can approach the Library. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oriental Research Institute AP State Central Library Manuscript digitisation
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp