Active Covid caseload goes below 2000 after 6,271 patients recover in a day in Andhra Pradesh

The number of new Covid-19 infections continued to decline in the State, while recoveries stood on the higher side, bringing down the active caseload to below 20,000.

Published: 14th February 2022 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The State reported 749 fresh infections from over 22,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am Sunday, taking the overall infections to more than 23.12 lakh. More than 3.28 crore samples have been tested in the State, so far.

East Godavari with 125 and West Godavari with 120 new cases were the only two districts, which reported more than 100 infections.

Srikakulam district reported the lowest of two infections. Six districts reported more cases when compared to Saturday. A total of 6,271 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 22.79 lakh.

The active caseload has come down to 18,929. East Godavari is the only district with more than 5,000 active cases, while five districts have more than 1,000 active cases. Seven districts have less than 100 cases with the lowest of 256 in Srikakulam.

Meanwhile, the State reported three fatalities, taking the toll to 14,697. One death each was reported from Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

