BJP, TDP working against State’s interests: Perni Venkataramaiah

The minister said it was the BJP that demanded SCS for AP. He demanded an apology from Naidu for mortgaging SCS in lieu of the special package.

Published: 14th February 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs excluded the Special Category Status issue from the agenda of the February 17 meeting of the Dispute Resolution Committee, the YSRC hit back at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao as well as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for “working against the interests of the State”.

“Does the inclusion of SCS in the agenda amounts to crime? Why have you (GVL) reacted so fast and got it excluded?’’ Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) questioned. Nani also wondered whether GVL had acted on the instructions of Chandrababu Naidu and got SCS excluded from the agenda. He said a section of BJP leaders, who switched over from the TDP, had taken control over the saffron party in AP and were implementing the agenda of the TDP. Nani asked where TDP leaders Payyavula Keshav, K Atchannaidu and K Ravindra Kumar were on Saturday when the MHA initially included SCS in the agenda. “Not a single TDP leader came out and commented on it. This shows their stand and makes it evident that they are against AP’s interests,’’ Nani said.

Nani said it was the BJP which demanded SCS for AP. He demanded an apology from Naidu for mortgaging SCS in lieu of the special package.

