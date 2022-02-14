Chittoor cops arrest 2 from West Bengal for cyber fraud

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Two Town police on Sunday arrested two cyber fraudsters and recovered Rs 50,000 swindled from the bank account of a victim. The arrested have been identified as Sk Azaruddin and Sk Shafiullah, both residents of East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

The police said that they received a complaint from one R Kavitha, a resident of old town market road in Chittoor, in which the complainant said she lost Rs 52,000 in a cyber fraud. During the investigation, the police found that the cyber fraudsters approached the victim and asked her to install ‘Any Desk Remote Control App’ on her mobile phone.

Eventually, the victim lost Rs 52,000 from her account through three Paytm transactions, the police said. The police also recovered an ATM card along with Rs 50,000 cash from their possession. Higher officials appreciated sub-inspectors Mallikarjuna and Lokesh, and Two Town police station staff for nabbing the accused and recovering the money.