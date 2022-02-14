STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chittoor cops arrest 2 from West Bengal for cyber fraud

The arrested have been identified as Sk Azaruddin and Sk Shafiullah, both residents of East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

Last year, scamsters manipulated credit/debit card information and internet banking details to defraud people to the tune of Rs 178 crore across the country, highest in banking system till date.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Two Town police on Sunday arrested two cyber fraudsters and recovered Rs 50,000 swindled from the bank account of a victim. The arrested have been identified as Sk Azaruddin and Sk Shafiullah, both residents of East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

The police said that they received a complaint from one R Kavitha, a resident of old town market road in Chittoor, in which the complainant said she lost Rs 52,000 in a cyber fraud. During the investigation, the police found that the cyber fraudsters approached the victim and asked her to install ‘Any Desk Remote Control App’ on her mobile phone. 

Eventually, the victim lost Rs 52,000 from her account through three Paytm transactions, the police said. The police also recovered an ATM card along with Rs 50,000 cash from their possession. Higher officials appreciated sub-inspectors Mallikarjuna and Lokesh, and Two Town police station staff for nabbing the accused and recovering the money.

