Hundreds take part in ‘Jail Bharo’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee giving a call for Jail Bharo on Sunday to mark one year of its agitation, busy junctions in the city like Gajuwaka, Kurmannapalem and Dabagardens reverberated with slogans of ‘Save Vizag Ukku’.

The protest evoked good response as large number of workers participated in the rally taken out from steel plant arch to Gajuwaka police station. Traffic on roads came to a halt as agitators squatted on road before the police station. Speaking on the occasion, the committee leaders reiterated their demand asking the Central government to revoke its proposal to privatise Vizag Steel Plant. Come what may we will not allow privatisation of the plant, they warned.

Actor-cum-director R Narayana Murthy, extending his solidarity, flagged off the rally at steel plant arch. On the occasion, he demanded the Union government to revisit its decision on privatisation. “Agitation should continue till the government accedes to the demand. Protestors should draw inspiration from farmers who agitated against the three farm-bill in New Delhi,” the actor said adding that the pride of Telugus, Vizag steel Plant is the result of sacrifices made by several leaders and people. Stating that the Jail Bharo agitation made him recall the freedom struggle, the actor said the novel one-crore signature campaign initiated to protest against privatisation of the plant is a historic one.

The centre should realise the intensity of the agitation and withdraw its decision to privatise the plant, he said. As many as 300 workers blocked the national highway and got arrested voluntarily at Gajuwaka police station as part of the ‘Jail Bharo’. R Narayana Murthy participated in cultural programmes marking the first anniversary of the protests on Saturday.