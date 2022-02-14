STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan government mortgaging interests of State: TDP state president

The TDP leader said Jagan raised expectations among the youth by holding Yuva Bheri meetings across the State before the polls.

Published: 14th February 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader K Atchannaidu has been summoned by Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hitting out at the ruling YSRC for its claims and allegations with regard to Special Category Status, TDP state president K Atchannaidu has said Chief Minister YS Jagna Mohan Reddy is mortgaging interests of the state for saving his skin in the multi-crore illegal assets cases.

Following Saturday’s episode, wherein the ruling party has claimed to have ensured that SCS is a part of the agenda for the first meeting of the Dispute Resolution Sub-Committee, but criticised BJP and TDP for playing spoilsport which saw the issue excluded from the agenda, the TDP State president said Jagan’s acting deserves a higher than Oscar award and it can be named Moscar. In a press statement, he alleged that the YSRC is resorting to such gimmicks to cover up its failure in taking up the issue with the Centre, as promised in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

The TDP leader said Jagan raised expectations among the youth by holding Yuva Bheri meetings across the State before the polls. After becoming Chief Minister, he forgot the Special Status demand. The ruling party leaders were not at all talking about the creation of jobs. Atchannaidu demanded an explanation from the CM for “maintaining inexplicable silence on Special Status”. 

