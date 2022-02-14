Night curfew lifted in Andhra Pradesh amid sharp fall in COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The night curfew imposed in the state from January 18 after the surge in Covid-19 cases has been lifted in view of the sharp fall in daily positivity rate and number of active cases. A decision to this effect was taken during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s review of the Covid situation on Monday.

However, implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will continue. Further, the Chief Minister directed officials to continue the fever survey and told them to conduct tests for those with symptoms. Also, he stressed on achieving 100 percent vaccination in the state.

According to officials, Covid cases that saw an increasing trend since the first week of January are now on the decline. The rate of active cases in the state has fallen to 0.82 percent. The active caseload, which was 1,00,622 during the previous review meeting last week, decreased to 18,929 on Monday. Out of these, the number of cases admitted to hospital is 794 and among them 130 are in the ICU. In most of the cases, patients are showing signs of recovery

The daily positivity rate, which was 17.07 percent last week, has decreased to 3.29 percent. Among 9,581 village/ward secretarates, zero cases have been reported. All the districts are showing a decline in active cases.

According to officials, 3,90,83,148 people have been administered two doses of vaccination, and 39,04,927 were given a single dose. While the target for the precautionary dose is 15,02,841, so far 11,84,608 people have been vaccinated. On a brighter note, the officials informed that 96.7 percent of vaccination was completed in the above 45 age group and similarly 90.07 percent vaccination was

done in people between 18-44 age group. For teens between 15-18 years, 24.41 lakh have been administered with a single dose of vaccine, while 12.48 lakh have received their second dose of vaccine.

In regard to staff recruitments, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete the entire recruitments in the Medical and Health Department at the earliest, ensuring that all the hospitals are enabled with proper workforce with zero vacancies.

He instructed the officials to separate both administrative and medical responsibilities in hospitals and hand over the administrative work to those having expertise in that field.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister announced special incentives to specialist doctors and doctors working in tribal areas. In this context, officials stated that 50 percent of the basic salary can be given as an incentive to specialist doctors and similarly for doctors, 30 percent of the basic pay can be given as a special incentive.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary of Health Department Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary of Health Department (Covid Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra, Covid Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishnababu and others were present.