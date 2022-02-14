No school, cooperation from locals; Polavaram-displaced feel the brunt

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: There is no end in sight to the problems being faced by the Polavaram project displaced persons from Polavaram and Devipatnam mandals in the twin Godavari districts.

The Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony constructed at Saipadu near Dondapadu village in Polavaram mandal speaks volumes of the pathetic situation.

The colony doesn’t even have a burial ground, the residents complain and said they were happy in their villages in the agency area.

“We were thrown out of the agency to the plain area. We used to collect the forest produce and cook our food. There was no need for us to depend on the government. There were no restrictions on our movement in the forest and we used to have river Godavari water,’’ Subramanyam, a resident of the colony, told TNIE, adding everything has changed now.

As many as 213 families from Kondrukota, Thutugunta, Pydakulamamidi, Tekuru, Cheeduru and Koruturu have been shifted to Saipadu near Dondapudi in Polavaram mandal in West Godavari district. Subramanyam said that there are 300 children, but there is no school for them. The displaced persons are also facing problems with the villagers who have been living there since long.

“The locals are not mingling with us. There is no burial ground for us and the locals imposed restrictions for us in the existing burial ground. It has become a big problem. We are taking the bodies to Kovvur, which is 40 km from here,’’ he lamented.

Another rehabilitated person, D Nageswara Rao, said, “There is no drinking water supply to the colony. We are purchasing water. We used to drink Godavari water but now we have to buy even drinking water.’’ A fisherman, Maridaiah, says he is no longer allowed to fish in the river Godavari.

“When we were in the agency area, there were no restrictions on fishing. Now, the local fishermen are not allowing us to fish. How can we survive?’’ he questioned.

The rehabilitated persons narrated how their lives have changed. “When we were in the forest, we used to collect firewood for cooking. We used to hunt animals and share the meat. Here, we have to depend on gas cylinders and purchase chicken or mutton which comes at a price,’’ they said, adding they are not in a position to afford the same.

The colony also lacks basic amenities like street lights, and the slabs of their houses are leaking. “The local farmers, including coconut farmers, are hesitant to give us jobs,” Subramanyam said.

30 displaced families return to Agency villages

Displaced persons in Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari vacated the rehabilitation centre at Indukuripet and returned to their villages recently. Nearly 30 families went to Pudipalli and other villages. Devipatnam sarpanch Kunjam Rajamani said even after 54 days of their agitation, the government did not respond. “There are no amenities at the centre,’’ he said.