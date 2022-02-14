Police foil Jallikattu event as youth from Tamil Nadu and three others sustained injuries

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: At least four people sustained injuries during the Jallikattu (bull-taming sport) event held at Karlagatta village in Shanthipuram mandal of Chittoor district on Sunday. The event witnessed huge crowd from Chittoor district as well as from bordering villages of Tamil Nadu and Karnakata.

As the bull-taming sport began, a youngster identified as Vinayaka from Vaniyambadi of Tamil Nadu sustained injuries when he tried to catch hold of a raging bull. A few others, along with him, also sustained injuries after which they were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, the incident triggered rumours that a Tamil Nadu-based youngster was killed by the bull.

As the news went viral on social media, Kuppam rural police immediately rushed to the hospital and enquired into the matter. After confirming that Vinayaka was alive, they later reached the village and stopped the bull-taming sport.

Sources said the villagers of Karlagatta had defied orders and tried to organise the traditional sport on Sunday. “Initially, it was rumoured that a youngster was killed. However, an immediate visit to the hospital confirmed that the he was alive but had sustained injuries. As the villagers did not have permission for organising Jallikattu, we went to the village and stopped it,” said Kuppam rural CI Surya Mohan Rao. When the police tried to shut down the event, heated arguments broke out between them and the villagers.