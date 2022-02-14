STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police foil Jallikattu event as youth from Tamil Nadu and three others sustained injuries

The event witnessed huge crowd from Chittoor district as well as from bordering villages of Tamil Nadu and Karnakata. 

Published: 14th February 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (EPS | M Muthu Kannan)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: At least four people sustained injuries during the Jallikattu (bull-taming sport) event held at Karlagatta village in Shanthipuram mandal of Chittoor district on Sunday. The event witnessed huge crowd from Chittoor district as well as from bordering villages of Tamil Nadu and Karnakata. 

As the bull-taming sport began, a youngster identified as Vinayaka from Vaniyambadi of Tamil Nadu sustained injuries when he tried to catch hold of a raging bull. A few others, along with him, also sustained injuries after which they were rushed to a hospital for treatment.  However, the incident triggered rumours that a Tamil Nadu-based youngster was killed by the bull. 

As the news went viral on social media, Kuppam rural police immediately rushed to the hospital and enquired into the matter. After confirming that Vinayaka was alive, they later reached the village and stopped the bull-taming sport.

Sources said the villagers of Karlagatta had defied orders and tried to organise the traditional sport on Sunday. “Initially, it was rumoured that a youngster was killed. However, an immediate visit to the hospital confirmed that the he was alive but had sustained injuries. As the villagers did not have permission for organising Jallikattu, we went to the village and stopped it,” said Kuppam rural CI Surya Mohan Rao. When the police tried to shut down the event, heated arguments broke out between them and the villagers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bull-taming sport Jallikattu
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp