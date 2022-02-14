STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remember, SCS not an inter-State issue: GVL Narasimha Rao

Addressing media persons in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, he sought to know in which way special status is a pending issue between the two Telugu States.

Published: 14th February 2022 09:55 AM

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has maintained that Special Category Status should not be part of the agenda of the Dispute Resolution Sub Committee, which is meeting on February 17 to address pending issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

Addressing media persons in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, he sought to know in which way special status is a pending issue between the two Telugu States. “There are several issues that are pending between both the States including asset distribution. In what way is the SCS an issue between the two States?” he asked.  

Narasimha Rao, who spoke at length about what the Centre was doing for the State in the last seven years, took a logical route and claimed that the revenue deficit grant being given to Andhra Pradesh should be considered as funding under Special Status, but in a different form. “When no other States are getting those funds and Andhra Pradesh is getting it, then it should be special, so we can say it is a special revenue deficit grant,” he argued. 

The BJP leader maintained that whatever development that took place in AP is due to the BJP government at the Centre and the State government was claiming credit for it.

Comments(1)

  • Dr chinna SUBBA RAYU VADDI
    Gvl narasimha is considerind all funds distribution but by he is opposing special status for a state seperate like bankrupt and no capital
    18 hours ago reply
