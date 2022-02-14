Supreme Court intervention sought  to resolve hijab row 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Muslim organisations and people’s organisations took out a rally from Ambedkar Statue to Gandhi statue here on Monday demanding protection to rights of minorities.

A large number of women participated in the rally. Addressing the rally, POW president M Lakshmi said the Supreme Court should intervene to resolve the hijab issue in Karnataka. “The BJP is trying to gain mileage in the ensuing assembly elections in five States by creating differences between communities,” she alleged.

TDP leader Md Nazir said hijab is a Muslim religious practice and no college has right to put restrictions on it. He demanded action against those who were suppressing the rights of minorities. Dalit and people’s organisations extended their total support to the agitation