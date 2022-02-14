Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to issue darshan tokens offline from tomorrow

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the decline in the intensity of the Covid-19 pandemic in the State as well as in the country, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to resume issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens offline from February 15. The SSD tokens will be issued at Srinivasam, Bhudevi Complex and Govindaraju Satram (1 and 2 NC) from 9 am. About 15,000 SSD tokens will be issued a day at these counters for the next day’s darshan on a first-come, first-served basis.

The TTD is also planning to increase daily quota of darshan tickets by the end of this month. At present, 30,000-35,000 devotees are having darshan a day. More than 36,000 devotees had darshan on Saturday. The TTD is contemplating allowing 60,000-65,000 devotees to have darshan a day with the slump in fresh Covid cases.

“The darshan restrictions will be lifted in a phased manner,’’ a TTD official said, adding a decision on allowing devotees to participate in Arjitha Sevas will be taken soon. Now, devotees are participating in Arjitha Sevas virtually.

Silk robes offered

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy, offered silk vastrams to Tirumala Divya Desam at Muchintal on Sunday. Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar adorned the silk vastrams to the idol of Lord in the Divya Desam