Andhra Pradesh CM’s principal secretary shifted to AP Bhavan 

The State government on Monday transferred Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and posted him as the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan in New Delhi.

Published: 15th February 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Prakash (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday transferred Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and posted him as the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan in New Delhi.

Similarly, 1996-batch IPS officer Bhavana Saxena, who is holding the charge of Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan, has been relieved from the AP cadre to enable the officer take up her new assignment as the Joint Secretary in the G-20 Secretariat in the Ministry of External Affairs. Bhavana is the wife of Praveen Prakash. Praveen will also hold the full additional charge of Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan. 

