Assamese man lost in train station in Andhra reunited with family after 5 years
Published: 15th February 2022 05:39 AM | Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:39 AM
KAKINADA: The Assamese man who suffered a memory loss in a train mishap near Samalkot railway station in 2017, was finally reunited with his family on Monday. Identified as Daoharu Brahma from a hamlet in the Udalguri district of Assam, he recently regained his memory. Four people from his family reached Kakinada on Monday and met Brahma, who has been residing at an orphanage. Brahma and his family will be sent home on Wednesday.