CM Jagan Mohan Reddy puts blame on previous TDP government, heavy rains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the negligence of the previous TDP government in maintaining roads and heavy rains in the past two years are the reasons for the poor condition of roads across the State.

Addressing a review meeting of the Roads and Buildings department on Monday, the Chief Minister said TDP was resorting to malicious propaganda that roads were damaged in the present YSRC regime. He said the State government has sanctioned Rs 2,205 crore for construction and maintenance of roads in a year. The officials informed the Chief Minister that construction and repairs of roads will be completed by the end of May and added that 33 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) have been pending for a long time.

The Chief Minister said distorted news that those ROBs were pending in the current government is being spread and added that the State government has been spending Rs 571.3 crore to complete these works. The officials informed the Chief Minister that tenders for 83 per cent of the road works are completed and 100 per cent tenders will be completed by the end of February.

The CM was also apprised of the steps taken for construction of the beach corridor road from Vizag port to Bhimili - Bhogapuram. He said the beach corridor should be the best in the world and added that it should decrease travel time between Vizag and Bhogapuram airport. He said the beach corridor project needs to be given highest priority as tourism projects will come up within its vicinity. He cited curbs on civil flights in the present airport and difficulties in night landing of flights due to Navy’s curbs for the new airport plan.