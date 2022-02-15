STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP Gautam Sawang shunted out, KVRN Reddy new Andhra Pradesh police chief

Published: 15th February 2022 04:04 PM

New DGP of Andhra Pradesh KV Rajendranath Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise move, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday removed 1986-batch IPS officer D Gautam Sawang as the Director-General of Police (DGP) and replaced him with 1992-batch officer KV Rajendranath Reddy.

KVRN Reddy, who is presently holding the post of DG (Intelligence), will be in full additional charge of the post of DGP until further orders.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy picked Sawang as the DGP soon after coming to power. Sawang was appointed as the DGP in May 2019.

The state witnessed several unsavoury incidents during Sawang's stint including attacks on temples, alleged attacks on dalits and an attack on the Opposition TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri. The Opposition TDP cried foul over the 'failure of the state police' and also pointed fingers at the DGP.

KVRN Reddy, on the other hand, had earlier served as the Commissioner of Vijayawada City Police and was posted as the DG (intelligence) in August 2020.

