GVL urges Home Secretary to clear air on exclusion of SCS from panel agenda 

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Vijayawada, the MP shot back at the YSRC and its MPs for not doing their part for the State to get more Central assistance.

Published: 15th February 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the YSRC leaders targeted him for the exclusion of Special Category Status (SCS) issue from the agenda of the Dispute Resolution Sub-Committee constituted by the Centre to resolve the issues between AP and Telangana, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao shot off a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to issue a statement regarding the reasons for exclusion of four items including revenue gap and SCS from the revised agenda of the meeting. He also urged the Union Home Secretary to constitute a separate committee to examine and recommend practical ways to address agenda items that have been excluded from the purview of the Sub-Committee meeting on February 17. 

“The revision of the agenda for the Dispute Resolution Committee was necessary as inclusion of issues like special status, revenue gap for AP  would have meant that all these issues would permanently be clubbed and hyphenated with Telangana as ‘disputed issues’. This would have caused serious permanent harm to the interests of AP by increasing the scope of state’s disputes with Telangana,’’ Rao said, adding “propaganda hungry political parties” like the YSRC, TDP and others did not recognise this huge risk.Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Vijayawada, the MP shot back at the YSRC and its MPs for not doing their part for the State to get more Central assistance. “I am doing more than them,” the BJP MP claimed. 

Naidu slams Jagan on Special Status issue
TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know when would Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy start his war for getting Special Category Status to AP. He also questioned Jagan’s silence on the issue. 

