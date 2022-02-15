STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, 7 judges appointed to Andhra Pradesh High Court take oath on same day

It is also the first time that seven two-member division benches were formed to take up cases. 

Published: 15th February 2022

Seven new judges with AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra (4th left) after taking oath in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven new judges appointed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court through a presidential order following the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Monday. 

At a formal programme organised in the First Court Hall on the premises of the High Court, new judges — Justice Konakanti Srinivas Reddy, Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Justice Venkateswaralu Nimmagadda, Justice Tarlada Rajasekhara Rao, Justice Satti Subba Reddy, Justice Ravi Chimalapati and Justice Vaddiboyana Sujatha took the oath.  

This is the first time in AP High Court’s history that seven judges were appointed and sworn in at a time. It is also the first time that seven two-member division benches were formed to take up cases. After the retirement of Justice M Venkataramana and appointment of seven new judges, the total number of judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court rose to 26.  Now, appointment of judges from judicial officials has to be made.

