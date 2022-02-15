STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagananna Thodu 3rd phase launch on Feb 22

The minister directed the officials to identify as many eligible beneficiaries as possible in the days to come.

Published: 15th February 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the third phase of ‘Jagananna Thodu’ on February 22, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said as many as 9,05,023 beneficiaries have been identified for the scheme till February 14.

Stating that 6,91,530 beneficiaries availed bank loans so far, he said loans will be provided to another 1,57,760 in the third phase of the scheme. At a review meeting here on Monday, Peddireddy said the government took the initiative to extend financial assistance to small vendors with the intention to prevent them from falling prey to loan sharks. 

The minister directed the officials to identify as many eligible beneficiaries as possible in the days to come.He also reviewed the progress of ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ and ‘YSR Pension Kanuka’ schemes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagananna Thodu Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp