Jagananna Thodu 3rd phase launch on Feb 22

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the third phase of ‘Jagananna Thodu’ on February 22, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said as many as 9,05,023 beneficiaries have been identified for the scheme till February 14.

Stating that 6,91,530 beneficiaries availed bank loans so far, he said loans will be provided to another 1,57,760 in the third phase of the scheme. At a review meeting here on Monday, Peddireddy said the government took the initiative to extend financial assistance to small vendors with the intention to prevent them from falling prey to loan sharks.

The minister directed the officials to identify as many eligible beneficiaries as possible in the days to come.He also reviewed the progress of ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ and ‘YSR Pension Kanuka’ schemes.