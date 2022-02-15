Rs 30-crore works taken up ahead of Maha Shivaratri fete at Andhra's Kotappakonda temple

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Preparations for the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Kotappakonda shrine are underway in full swing. Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple is one of the most ancient and famous temples in the district. Lakhs of devotees from across the State visit the temple for a two-day fair conducted during the Maha Shivaratri festival. This year, the officials are expecting about 10 lakh devotees and are making arrangements accordingly.

Colourful rectangular cloth frames known as ‘Prabhalu’ arriving from various villages are the special attraction at the festival.Developmental works worth Rs 30 crore, including road widening works, construction of dorm rooms and dining halls for devotees, were taken up in the mid of 2021. The officials have been instructed to make sure to complete the works by the February 25.

“During the arrival of the ‘prabhalu’, people in the nearby villages face heavy traffic issues. Special measures are being taken to prevent traffic problems during the festival and as a part of it, a new BT road worth Rs 80 lakh is being laid,” said Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy.

He also said as Kotappakonda Thirunalla, a two-day fair, is announced as a State festival, preparations are being made with more precision, he added. In the wake of Covid-19, he asked officials to stay extra cautious and enforce Covid-Appropriate Behaviour on the premises. As many as 11 committees have been formed to oversee arrangements are in place.