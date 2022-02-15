STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 30-crore works taken up ahead of Maha Shivaratri fete at Andhra's Kotappakonda temple

Preparations for the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Kotappakonda shrine are underway in full swing.

Published: 15th February 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the decked up Kotappakonda hill shrine during Maha Shivaratri

File photo of the decked up Kotappakonda hill shrine during Maha Shivaratri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Preparations for the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Kotappakonda shrine are underway in full swing. Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple is one of the most ancient and famous temples in the district. Lakhs of devotees from across the State visit the temple for a two-day fair conducted during the Maha Shivaratri festival. This year, the officials are expecting about 10 lakh devotees and are making arrangements accordingly. 

Colourful rectangular cloth frames known as ‘Prabhalu’ arriving from various villages are the special attraction at the festival.Developmental works worth Rs 30 crore, including road widening works, construction of dorm rooms and dining halls for devotees, were taken up in the mid of 2021. The officials have been instructed to make sure to complete the works by the February 25. 

“During the arrival of the ‘prabhalu’, people in the nearby villages face heavy traffic issues. Special measures are being taken to prevent traffic problems during the festival and as a part of it, a new BT road worth Rs 80 lakh is being laid,” said Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy. 

He also said as Kotappakonda Thirunalla, a two-day fair, is announced as a State festival, preparations are being made with more precision, he added. In the wake of Covid-19, he asked officials to stay extra cautious and enforce Covid-Appropriate Behaviour on the premises. As many as 11 committees have been formed to oversee arrangements are in place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotappakonda Kotappakonda temple Maha Shivratri Shivratri
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp