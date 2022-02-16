STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
400 Telugu students stuck in Ukraine, says non-resident Telugu organisation

According to the APNRTS officials, the whereabouts of around 1,000 students from both the Telugu States in Ukraine have been collected.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Russia has concentrated an estimated 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons near Ukraine in what the West fears could be a prelude to an invasion.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory asking Indian nationals studying MBBS, engineering and other courses, whose stay is not essential, to consider leaving Ukraine ‘temporarily’ amid escalating tensions over possible invasion by Russia, the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society has taken steps to bring the Telugu-speakers home safely from the East European country.  

APNRTS officials told TNIE that they approached the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Kyiv on January 29 and February 1, seeking their support and information related to Telugu students in Ukraine to rescue them if need arises.

According to the APNRTS officials, the whereabouts of around 1,000 students from both the Telugu States in Ukraine have been collected. APNRTS CEO Dinesh Kumar told TNIE that they communicated with the Indian embassy on January 29 soon after tensions erupted in Ukraine and set up a special helpline to bring back Telugu students. He urged Telugu students in Ukraine to furnish their details on WhatsApp hotline 8500027678 or the APNRTS website

“Around 400 Telugu students might have been stuck in Ukraine. Efforts are being made to reach out to them through their parents and college managements to ensure that they return to India safely,” the CEO said. Meanwhile, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has asked officials concerned to gather information on Andhra students stuck in Ukraine, and urged parents not to be worried. 

