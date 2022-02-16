STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

85-yr-old lost woman reunited with family in Andhra

An 85-year-old woman, who lost her way, was reunited with her family with the help of Challapalli police on Tuesday.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

A homeguard with Telangana police acted swiftly and saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide

Image used for representational purposes (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An 85-year-old woman, who lost her way, was reunited with her family with the help of Challapalli police on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Kolusu Papamma, was spotted by the patrolling staff near Challapalli bus stand around 8 am on Tuesday. She had been taking shelter at the bus stop for the past two days.

On enquiry, Papamma told police that she had left her son’s residence and took the bus to meet her daughter, who was residing in Challapalli town. After she reached the bus stop, she got confused and lost her way, Challapalli sub-inspector D Sandeep told TNIE. She could neither recollect the address or phone numbers of her family members, he added. 

Seeing her plight, the staff volunteered and took her to Challapalli police station where she was provided food. “We managed to trace her family members, in spite of her inability to remember anything. She was reunited with her grandson Satish and we ensured the woman was taken care of,” Sandeep said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Missing woman Lost woman reunited Missing woman found Vijayawada Challapalli
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp