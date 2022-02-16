85-yr-old lost woman reunited with family in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An 85-year-old woman, who lost her way, was reunited with her family with the help of Challapalli police on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Kolusu Papamma, was spotted by the patrolling staff near Challapalli bus stand around 8 am on Tuesday. She had been taking shelter at the bus stop for the past two days.

On enquiry, Papamma told police that she had left her son’s residence and took the bus to meet her daughter, who was residing in Challapalli town. After she reached the bus stop, she got confused and lost her way, Challapalli sub-inspector D Sandeep told TNIE. She could neither recollect the address or phone numbers of her family members, he added.

Seeing her plight, the staff volunteered and took her to Challapalli police station where she was provided food. “We managed to trace her family members, in spite of her inability to remember anything. She was reunited with her grandson Satish and we ensured the woman was taken care of,” Sandeep said.