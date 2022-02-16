After criticism, jail in-charge transferred from Andhra's Kadapa to Ongole

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In just 10 days after his transfer to the Kadapa central jail as in-charge superintendent from Kurnool central jail, Pocha Varun Reddy has been transferred and posted as jailor in Ongole of Prakasam district.

The latest transfer of Varun Reddy comes in the wake of severe criticism levelled against the government for posting him as in-charge superintendent of Kadapa Central Jail, where Devireddy Siva Shankar Reddy, Sunil Yadhav, Gajjala Umashankar Reddy, accused in former minister YS Vivekanada Reddy’s murder case, are lodged as remand prisoners.

Varun Reddy was additional superintendent of Anantapur jail, when Moddu Seenu, the accused in the murder of TDP leader Paritala Ravindra, was murdered. He was suspended and later his suspension was revoked. Several leaders, including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, had criticised the decision. Naidu had accused the government of trying to silence the accused in Vivekananda Reddy murder case.