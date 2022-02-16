STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra adds 654 fresh Covid positives, 4 deaths; 12,550 active infections remain

Published: 16th February 2022 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh saw a slight increase in new Covid-19 infections as it added 654 positives in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am.The latest bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said more than 22,000 samples were tested in the period, which showed that West Godavari reported the highest of 134 new infections. Two other districts reported over 100 infections even as eight reported less than 50 cases each. The lowest of five infections emerged from Vizianagaram. A total of 11 districts logged more number of infections than on Monday. 

Meanwhile, 2,787 more patients were declared Covid-negative taking the overall to above 22.86 lakh. The active cases came down to 12,550. Only five districts now have more than 1,000 active cases with the highest of 4,447 in East Godavari. Eight districts have less than 500 active cases each. Four more fatalities took the gross deaths to 14,702. Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts reported one death each.

