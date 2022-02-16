STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra custodial death: Collector dismisses Human Rights Forum's demand, magisterial inquiry to continue

Meanwhile, HRF leaders argued that RDO is not empowered to conduct the inquiry and that such an inquiry has no legal sanctity.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Dismissing the demand of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) for a judicial probe into custodial death of “habitual property offender” Betha Rambabu (42) in Nellimarla police station, the district administration has decided to continue the magisterial inquiry by Vizianagaram RDO Bhavani Sankar, as announced earlier. 

Betha Rambabu was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nellimarla police station on February 11. The police said that he committed suicide by hanging due to family problems. However, the news of his death went viral on social media platforms alleging that police torture in custody led to his death. 

ALSO READ: Human Rights Forum seeks judicial probe in custodial death in Andhra

District collector A Suryakumari had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the custodial death and appointed Vizianagaram RDO BH Bhavani Sankar as inquiry officer. Bhavani Sankar directed the officials to conduct the autopsy as per NHRC guidelines and launched an investigation.  On Sunday, Visakhapatnam Range DIG LKV Ranga Rao suspended Nellimarla sub-inspector B Raveendra Raju and constable G Raghunadharao for negligence in delivering duties. 

Meanwhile, HRF leaders argued that RDO is not empowered to conduct the inquiry and that such an inquiry has no legal sanctity. They urged the collector to initiate a probe under Section 176 (1A) amendment act 2005 of the CrPC. However, the Collector dismissed the HRF demand. “The RDO has the power to conduct such a probe. The inquiry is going on transparently,” Suryakumari told TNIE.  The family members of Rambabu refused to lodge a police complaint and speak to the media. Vizianagaram SP Deepika M Patil said CCTV cameras will be installed. “CCTV cameras were installed in all lockups. Now, we will set up CCTV cameras in  other parts of  police stations.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Custodial death Vizianagram Human Rights Forum
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp