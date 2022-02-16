Andhra custodial death: Collector dismisses Human Rights Forum's demand, magisterial inquiry to continue

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Dismissing the demand of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) for a judicial probe into custodial death of “habitual property offender” Betha Rambabu (42) in Nellimarla police station, the district administration has decided to continue the magisterial inquiry by Vizianagaram RDO Bhavani Sankar, as announced earlier.

Betha Rambabu was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nellimarla police station on February 11. The police said that he committed suicide by hanging due to family problems. However, the news of his death went viral on social media platforms alleging that police torture in custody led to his death.

District collector A Suryakumari had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the custodial death and appointed Vizianagaram RDO BH Bhavani Sankar as inquiry officer. Bhavani Sankar directed the officials to conduct the autopsy as per NHRC guidelines and launched an investigation. On Sunday, Visakhapatnam Range DIG LKV Ranga Rao suspended Nellimarla sub-inspector B Raveendra Raju and constable G Raghunadharao for negligence in delivering duties.

Meanwhile, HRF leaders argued that RDO is not empowered to conduct the inquiry and that such an inquiry has no legal sanctity. They urged the collector to initiate a probe under Section 176 (1A) amendment act 2005 of the CrPC. However, the Collector dismissed the HRF demand. “The RDO has the power to conduct such a probe. The inquiry is going on transparently,” Suryakumari told TNIE. The family members of Rambabu refused to lodge a police complaint and speak to the media. Vizianagaram SP Deepika M Patil said CCTV cameras will be installed. “CCTV cameras were installed in all lockups. Now, we will set up CCTV cameras in other parts of police stations.”